Eastern Iowa Airport's nonstop flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor to pause in April, resume in June

American Airlines’ nonstop service between Eastern Iowa Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor will pause in April before resuming again in June, airport officials said Monday morning.

It will be the first time American has provided the nonstop route during summer months.

“People have really responded favorably to that route, so it’s coming back earlier,” said Marty Lenss, Cedar Rapids’ airport director. “And it looks to be moving to a year-round route, so that’s great.”

For the last two winters, American offered nonstop flights between Cedar Rapids and Phoenix from November until April. This winter, American offered a second daily flight.

The service starting in June will have one daily flight, with a second one coming in November.

Lenss said the many “snowbirds” in Cedar Rapids who have winter homes in Arizona and American’s connecting flights out of Phoenix have boosted demand for the route.

“It’s a great hub for folks to connect to points in California, Hawaii and then even into Latin America and Mexico,” Lenss said.

Eastern Iowa Airport also has a year-round nonstop flight to Phoenix Mesa through Allegiant Air. Lenss said the American service has not affected traffic on the Allegiant route.

“The Phoenix Mesa Allegiant still remains strong,” Lenss said. “We haven’t seen an impact to that at all.”

While Eastern Iowa Airport’s enplaned passengers were down 60.2 percent in January 2021 compared to January 2020, Allegiant’s enplaned passenger numbers were down only 37.4 percent.

He compared the Phoenix routes to Frontier Airlines and United Airlines both providing service to Denver.

“It just gives people more options, which is great,” Lenss said. “And the market is large enough to support both, which is fantastic.”

American also operates nonstops to Chicago, Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth.

