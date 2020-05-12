Eastern Iowa Airport uses new electrostatic cleaners

Eastern Iowa Airport is taking steps to improve traveler safety and hopefully encourage more air travel.

The regional airport is requiring all employees to wear face masks while in the public areas of the passenger terminal. It also is encouraging all employees of businesses in the terminal and passengers to wear masks.

The airport is making disposable masks available at the information desks.

All airport employees are required to perform daily self-screening procedures before reporting to work. Protective shields have been installed at the information and guest services desk.

In addition, the airport has purchased electrostatic disinfecting sprayers to provide additional disinfecting throughout the terminal, including airline and rental car ticket counters.

The machines use a static charge to adhere the disinfectant spray to surfaces.

There has been increased deep cleaning and disinfecting of high touch points, such as on handrails, elevator buttons, door handles, tables, public desks and chairs. Airport employees have been equipped with Environmental Protection Agency-registered disinfectant.

Hand sanitizer is available on counters throughout the terminal. Vinyl floor stickers on floors and signs in jet bridges are being installed to designate six-foot marks for social distancing.

The airport also is employing frequent public service announcements, static signs and digital displays reminding everyone to practice social distancing and other prevention measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.