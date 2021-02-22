CORONAVIRUS

Eastern Iowa Airport health screenings yet to ground any passengers

Antigen testing added to secondary screening process

Smiley Dickens (right) and Joaquin Vega with Pigott, Inc., assemble framing for the new passenger health screening cubic
Smiley Dickens (right) and Joaquin Vega with Pigott, Inc., assemble framing for the new passenger health screening cubicle in front of the TSA security checkpoint at The Eastern Iowa Airport in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. For most passengers, the screening will consist of at temperature check. If a passenger does not pass the temperature check, there is a secondary screening. The airport is resuming its Travel Well health screening program after getting clearance from the FAA. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:44PM | Mon, February 22, 2021

Eastern Iowa Airport health screenings yet to ground any passengers

06:45AM | Mon, February 22, 2021

'Like the Hunger Games': Older Iowans seeking COVID vaccine feel pitte ...

09:53PM | Sun, February 21, 2021

Over 146,000 Iowans have completed COVID-19 vaccinations

03:20PM | Sat, February 20, 2021

More than 570,000 coronavirus vaccines administered in Iowa
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Eastern Iowa Airport’s Travel Well health screening program has not blocked any passengers from flying through the first four weeks of the program, airport officials said Monday morning.

Almost 20,000 passengers went through the primary health checkpoint, which consists of a temperature check and a few health questions.

Only 13 needed to go through the secondary health screening with Mercy Medical Center staff to see if there is another cause for the fever or concern from the health questions. All of them were then cleared to fly.

“We didn’t implement this thinking we were going to catch 10,000 people,” Lenss said. “That was never the goal.”

The airport commission approved an amendment to the program Monday that adds rapid antigen testing to the secondary screening.

Lenss said the antigen testing will only be used “if the nurse and/or doctor aren’t able to identify an accountable condition.”

The testing will not be available for the general public, Lenss said, and cannot be used as clearance to travel somewhere requiring a negative PCR test.

“It’s not the COVID test you need for your flight to say, Hawaii,” Lenss said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Iowa Airport is covering the $40 cost per antigen test. Lenss would be surprised if the airport had to spend $2,000 on antigen testing, which would be 50 tests.

“We expect 99 percent of the time that the nurse or the doctor will be able to identify an accountable condition, and the test won’t be needed,” Lenss said.

Airport officials have heard anecdotally about travelers voluntarily rebooking flights, knowing they had COVID-19 symptoms and would be screened at the airport.

“A lot of people are opting out themselves,” Lenss said. “If they’re not feeling well, they’re rebooking before they even get to the airport.”

A survey of passengers indicated 94 percent of passengers were more likely to travel through Eastern Iowa Airport as a result of the screening, Lenss said. About 70 percent said health screenings influenced their decision on where to fly.

“The overall public response has been fantastic,” Lenss said.

The health screenings come as passenger numbers remain well below pre-pandemic levels. Eastern Iowa Airport had 60.2 percent fewer enplaned passengers and 44.7 percent fewer commercial or charter flights in January 2021 than in January 2020.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:44PM | Mon, February 22, 2021

Eastern Iowa Airport health screenings yet to ground any passengers

06:45AM | Mon, February 22, 2021

'Like the Hunger Games': Older Iowans seeking COVID vaccine feel pitte ...

09:53PM | Sun, February 21, 2021

Over 146,000 Iowans have completed COVID-19 vaccinations
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
JohnSteppe

The Gazette

All articles by John

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

'Like the Hunger Games': Older Iowans seeking COVID vaccine feel pitted against each other for survival

Over 146,000 Iowans have completed COVID-19 vaccinations

More than 570,000 coronavirus vaccines administered in Iowa

Iowa's new virus tracking method sends new case counts skyrocketing

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Authorities: Woman killed at southwest Cedar Rapids motel, suspect shot by police

Dorms at Iowa universities lose tens of million in pandemic

Iowa regents consider plan to replace UNI-Dome fabric roof

Police: Cedar Rapids man broke facial bones in vicious attack, posted video on Facebook

Linn County voters may again face gambling question

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe