Casey's stores to add E15 fuel pumps after EPA lifts ban

Officials with Casey’s General Stores have announced plans to add more than 60 new E15 fueling sites on the heels of Friday’s announcement that the higher blend of ethanol fuel could now be sold year-round.

In a Monday news release, officials with the Ankeny-based convenience store chain announced the new E15 pumps would be added to the company’s 2,000 store locations.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday announced it would no longer ban summer sales of E15 — a fuel blend of 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline often marketed at the pump as Unleaded 88.

The ability to sell E15 year-round makes the fuel more attractive for retailers like Casey’s.

“The summertime E15 restrictions have been a major concern for us for a long time and would typically slow down our E15 expansion,” Nathaniel Doddridge, Casey’s director of fuels, said in the news release. “Now that we know we can provide our guests with a consistent experience at the fuel pump year-round, we are expanding E15 at a faster pace to stay ahead of our competition.”

But while Casey’s officials were quick to commit to expanded ethanol offerings, others anticipate a more gradual expansion of E15 nationwide.

During a Monday conference call hosted by the Renewable Fuels Association and ethanol industry experts, officials said year-round E15 sales provide more stability in the industry and should influence additional fuel pump expansions like those announced by Casey’s.

“We expect to see more and more of those announcements coming, but at least in the near term we think it’s going to be somewhat incremental. Longer term, the three- to five-year outlook, we think E15 is going to have a big impact on domestic demand,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association.

However, some officials have noted that it can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to update an existing gas station to legally offer E15 — which could create a costly barrier for small businesses.

“Whether it’s a large business, small business, a medium-sized business, ultimately, it’s going to come down to what the consumers want and what they demand,” Steve Walk, chief operations officer with ethanol fuel marketing company Protec Fuel, said Monday. “If it’s a small retailer, they’re going to make business decisions accordingly.”

According to Growth Energy, the nation’s largest biofuel trade association, E15 is sold at 1,807 stations in 31 states.

E15 is available at more than 180 refueling sites in Iowa, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

Cooper said he anticipates nationwide consumption of E15 this year to more than double the estimated 300 million to 400 million gallons sold in 2018.

“We think we will conservatively do 700 (million) to 800 million gallons of E15 sales in 2019 as a consequence of this rule-making,” Cooper said. “The larger impacts are going to be in the longer term. This finally gives the regulatory certainty to the supply chain that it was looking for.”

It’s anticipated that officials in the petroleum industry will challenge the EPA ruling, though no formal lawsuit has been filed.

Officials with American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers have called the EPA ruling unlawful.

“The final rule undoubtedly will be subject to a legal challenge, but the EPA seems to have crafted the rule to sustain such a challenge,” Bryan Stockton, counsel at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP in DC, said on the conference call.

