Iowa derecho moves decommissioning ahead for Duane Arnold Energy Center

PALO — Duane Arnold Energy Center closed permanently after experiencing significant damage from the derecho, a NextEra Energy Resources spokesman told The Gazette Monday.

“After conducting a complete assessment of the damage caused by recent severe weather, NextEra Energy Resources has made the decision not to restart the reactor at Duane Arnold Energy Center,” spokesman Peter Robbins said.

Duane Arnold, the only nuclear power plant in Iowa, was already scheduled to be decommissioned Oct. 30. Robbins said the derecho caused “extensive” damage to the facility’s cooling towers. Replacing the cooling towers with fewer than three months until decommissioning was “not feasible,” Robbins said.

Robbins said NextEra Energy Resources will “continue to work with all our employees to minimize the impact of this situation on them and their families.” Before the derecho, employees were either taking early retirements, looking for other jobs in the company or staying at NextEra to manage the decommissioned site. Those options remain in tact, Robbins said.

“It doesn’t change the outcomes for those folks,” Robbins said. “It just affects the timing of it.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com