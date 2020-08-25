IOWA DERECHO 2020

Disaster declaration opens Disaster Unemployment Assistance to Linn County residents

Those already eligible for regular state benefits not eligible

R.S. Hanline and Co. and the Cambridge Townhouses on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids were damaged by the Aug. 10 derecho storm.
Unemployed Linn County residents who cannot apply for regular state unemployment benefits may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance as part of last week’s major disaster declaration signed by President Donald Trump.

Workers “whose unemployment was caused as a direct result of the major disaster” since Aug. 10 can receive the benefit.

They also have to work in Linn County and be a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Anyone who can no longer work because of a storm-related injury or physical damage to their employer’s facility also are eligible.

Applications are available on Iowa Workforce Development’s website and due Sept. 24.

Eligibility for the benefits, which last up to 27 weeks, is determined on a week-by-week basis.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

