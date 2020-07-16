Details emerge for new senior living community in NE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Details are emerging for the new HallMar Village senior living facility planned in far northeast Cedar Rapids.

Construction of the 237-unit complex is expected to start next spring on 42 acres east of the C Avenue Extension and northeast of Robins Road. The goal is to have the facility completed by the fall of 2022.

The project was announced in May as a partnership between Mercy Cedar Rapids and Presbyterian Homes & Service.

The senior community, to be called HallMar Village, will replace the Mercy Hallmar residential care facility in Cedar Rapids.

HallMar Village will offer independent and assisted living apartments along with a long-term care facility.

A town center will offer a chapel, community room, theater, conservatory, wellness center, salon/spa and dining options. Outdoor areas will have trails, patios and gardening space.

An Innovation Center for Aging and Dementia will be housed in the nearby Echo Hill Presbyterian Church. Mercy’s Memory Clinic will move to the center from Mercy Medical Center.

Clinic space will be provided a geriatric health provider, and a day center will be available for people with early-stage dementia. A classroom will be available for classes on caring for a loved one with dementia.

The Family Caregivers Center of Mercy outreach team will offer assistance there and at its current center at Mercy, 901 Eighth Ave. SE.

“Our vision and design for this new community are based on ongoing initiatives to change the culture of how brain health and dementia are viewed — not only within Mercy, but also across the broader community,” said Tim Charles, president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center.

“With an innovative, medically integrated approach to aging and dementia care — which is unique in this area — and in partnership with Presbyterian Homes & Services, we are eager to continue our work in this important arena to create an exceptional senior living community to benefit and meet the needs of older adults.”

