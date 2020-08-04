Business

Deere cuts more jobs

Monday's decision by Deere comes just after a second round of buyouts for salaried employees ended Friday (Deere and Co.
Monday’s decision by Deere comes just after a second round of buyouts for salaried employees ended Friday (Deere and Co.)
By Robert Connelly, Quad-City Times

More jobs are being eliminated at Deere and Co.

Deere officials would not comment on how many salaried positions are being cut as of Monday.

“As part of the smart industrial redesign, we are aspiring to become a leaner organization that’s more capable of responding to rapidly changing market conditions and customer demands with enhanced speed and flexibility,” a Deere statement Monday read.

“To do this, we’re broadening spans of control and reducing layers across our company to further empower employees, drive efficiencies, improve communication, and respond to changing market conditions more quickly.

“Further, we are balancing our cost structure to create a more customer-drive and streamlined organization.”

The smart industrial redesign is the latest step taken by the Moline, Ill.-based manufacturer as it continues to focus on precision ag — the use of technology in equipment to allow operators to more precisely maneuver in their fields.

Monday’s decision comes immediately after a second round of buyouts for salaried employees ended Friday, July 31, which was also part of the smart industrial redesign. The two actions are unrelated, a Deere official said.

That was the second round of buyouts for salaried positions in 2020.

Production workers also have been subject to layoffs at Deere facilities in the Quad Cities and Iowa. Most recently, 35 workers were let go in Waterloo effective Monday.

Deere canceled a plan to lay off 82 in Davenport in recent weeks.

Deere will report its financial earnings on Aug. 21.

The restructuring comes after two years of trade wars concluded with a new trade agreement between the United States and China, just as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

In late May, Deere reported net income was projected to fall $1 billion this year.

By Robert Connelly, Quad-City Times

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Nonprofits can receive up to $25,000 from Iowa's Nonprofit Recovery Fund

Midwest businesses see July boost, but manufacturing job losses continued

'Shop Iowa' gives brick-and-mortar stores chance to sell products online

Retail rout continues as Men's Wearhouse, others seek bankruptcy protection

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch at 11 a.m.: Gov. Kim Reynolds resumes twice weekly briefings

Scores of University of Iowa educators urge reversal of in-person instruction

Time Machine: The Iowa prison camp that lasted 50 years in a state forest

Gov. Kim Reynolds has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

Iowa's budget is the most resilient in the country in the COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.