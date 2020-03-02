CRST buys New Jersey-based final-mile logistics company

CRST International has acquired NAL Group, a final-mile logistics company headquartered in Edison, N.J.

NAL Group provides warehousing services, home delivery of unwieldy consumer durables, complex in-home installation and assembly and express courier offerings.

The company operates in the United States and Canada, primarily working with high-profile retailers, including by delivering, installing and assembling products such as furniture, appliances, exercise equipment and electronics.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Cedar Rapids-based CRST said the move will complement its service offerings and “improve capacity and capability in this strategic growth market segment,” benefiting customers and the company’s growth, said Hugh Ekberg, CRST’s president and CEO.

“NAL Group will allow CRST to enter the complex in-home installation and assembly market with existing customers as well as with an expanded customer base in the U.S. and Canada,” he said.

“For CRST and NAL Group customers, it means new niche service offerings and scalable capacity not previously available.”

Matt Riordan, NAL Group’s previous president and CEO, will continue overseeing sales and operations.

Other companies CRST has acquired over the past several years include Allied Special Products, BESL Transfer Company, Gardner Trucking, Pegasus Transportation and Specialized Transportation.

