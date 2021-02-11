Business

Corn finds new home as 'green' feed

Study supports Enogen as more efficient

A pile of corn during a harvest at a farm in Union Springs, N.Y., this past November. (Bloomberg)
A pile of corn during a harvest at a farm in Union Springs, N.Y., this past November. (Bloomberg)
Bloomberg News

A type of corn on its way to becoming obsolete is getting a lifeline as it could be a key to making the beef industry greener.

Swiss-based Syngenta Group’s Enogen seeds is a brand of corn used for ethanol production that seemed to be on its way out as biofuels demand took a dive during the pandemic.

But a recent study by the University of Arkansas Resiliency Center discovered that when fed to cattle, the corn improved efficiency in beef output by 5 percent.

For a thousand cattle, that means a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions equal to removing 35 cars from roads for a year, or sparing 50 football fields of feed crops in a year, the company said.

Enogen was introduced in Iowa around 2012, a Syngenta spokesman wrote in an email to The Gazette, and began being sold for feed in 2016.

Two hundred growers now use Enogen in Iowa, the spokesman wrote.

Enogen seeds may have phased out soon if it wasn’t for the unintentional find, said Justin Wolfe, Syngenta’s regional director of North America seeds.

The sustainability of ethanol “over time, I think, is a question,” he said.

Syngenta sees farmers pivoting away from ethanol production.

Biofuels and gasoline have seen demand setbacks as stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic kept cars off roads.

Longer term, improving battery technologies are boosting the outlook for electric vehicles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the beef industry has been battling criticism over its environmental footprint, especially because cattle emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Alternative meat companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have achieved stunning growth in recent years — partly won by demonizing beef as unsustainable.

Last year, half of Enogen seeds produced corn for the biofuels sector and the other half went into feed.

This year closer to two-thirds will be used for feed, and that could “easily” reach 90 percent in several years, Chris Cook, head of Enogen, said.

The research on Enogen is part of Syngenta’s $2 billion investment in reducing carbon emissions caused by agricultural operations, a plan announced last year.

The company is conducting similar research, feeding the corn to dairy cows.

Syngenta was acquired by China National Chemical in 2015.

Bloomberg News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa says federal unemployment programs will be implemented next week

Retailers hold on to stores, hoping for a surge of shoppers

Aunt Jemima drops the stereotype, rebrands as Pearl Milling Company

Wellman couple renovates building to bring life to downtown

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa lawmaker wants public university employees polled about their political affiliation

Iowa is drawing lots of attention for its red state wisdom

Watch live: Third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial

Officials investigating cause of hose failure that injured two firefighters Sunday

Chew on This: La Cantina closes downtown Cedar Rapids location

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.