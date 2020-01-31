Coralville Village Inn closed as parent company declares bankruptcy

Village Inn is closed in Coralville after its parent company, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, declared bankruptcy.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based company filed a petition for voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization on Jan. 27 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware. According to a news release, the company closed 33 stores across the country.

Calls to the Coralville location, at 2800 Commerce Dr., are met with a message that, “This location is no longer open.” A venue in Clinton also has closed.

A phone call confirmed the location at 9 Sturgis Corner Dr., Iowa City remains open.

The Village Inn website lists 13 locations remaining in Iowa, including in Dubuque, Davenport, Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Waterloo and elsewhere.

The company has established a toll-free number for employees, suppliers and customers to address any questions at (833) 991-1558.

The company also owns Bakers Square, which has a restaurant in Clive, and Legendary Baking, which produces pies.

