RESTAURANTS

Coralville Village Inn closed as parent company declares bankruptcy

Construction is shown on the Village Inn Restaurant near Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville in 2001. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gaze
Construction is shown on the Village Inn Restaurant near Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville in 2001. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

03:58PM | Fri, January 31, 2020

Coralville Village Inn closed as parent company declares bankruptcy

10:00AM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Yummy Restaurant features Thai ice cream, Japanese ramen, Chinese noodles

10:00AM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Winter Market, Beer, Chili, Cider, Wassail: Eastern Iowa food events

09:30AM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food reopens with bigger space and menu

11:00AM | Thu, January 23, 2020

Winterfests, BrrrFest, Beer to Beat the Bitter Cold: Eastern Iowa food events

11:00AM | Wed, January 22, 2020

Chew on This: Kathy's Pies taking over Kettel House Bakery & Cafe
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Village Inn is closed in Coralville after its parent company, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, declared bankruptcy.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based company filed a petition for voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization on Jan. 27 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware. According to a news release, the company closed 33 stores across the country.

Calls to the Coralville location, at 2800 Commerce Dr., are met with a message that, “This location is no longer open.” A venue in Clinton also has closed.

A phone call confirmed the location at 9 Sturgis Corner Dr., Iowa City remains open.

The Village Inn website lists 13 locations remaining in Iowa, including in Dubuque, Davenport, Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Waterloo and elsewhere.

The company has established a toll-free number for employees, suppliers and customers to address any questions at (833) 991-1558.

The company also owns Bakers Square, which has a restaurant in Clive, and Legendary Baking, which produces pies.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Yummy Restaurant features Thai ice cream, Japanese ramen, Chinese noodles

Winter Market, Beer, Chili, Cider, Wassail: Eastern Iowa food events

Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food reopens with bigger space and menu

Winterfests, BrrrFest, Beer to Beat the Bitter Cold: Eastern Iowa food events

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids caucus site one of first to offer translations for non-English speakers

Resigned UI diversity head asks, 'Are we operating with integrity?'

After 31 years, Cedar Rapids police lieutenant retiring, starting new job at Kirkwood Community College

The Gazette Daily News Podcast: January 31

Goodbye media. You'll miss the ranch dressing

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.