Community Foundation of Johnson County and Project Better Together launch business grant

Funds aim to support underserved businesses

Mark Nolte Project Better Together
A new business grant will be available to businesses owned by people of color, Indigenous people and immigrants in Johnson County that experienced loss due to COVID-19, through a new partnership between Project Better Together and the Community Foundation of Johnson County.

The short-term funding will be provided through an application process, according to the Community Foundation website.

The fund is designed to provide support to communities that have not been able to access local, state or federal relief funding.

The fund has an added focus on businesses that may be dealing with additional barriers including, but not limited to language and general business knowledge.

“There are not enough Black and immigrant businesses in our county and we need to do a better job of taking care of the ones that we got,” said Mark Nolte, Project Better Together director and former president of the Iowa City Area Development Group.

Dependent upon need and the number of applicants, grants range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Private and for-profit businesses that are at least 50 percent BIPOC or immigrant owned and located in Johnson County with COVID-19-related loss may apply for the grant.

Applications can be found on the Community Foundation of Johnson County website, at cfjc.org/grants/project-better-together-grant. Deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. July 27.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

 

