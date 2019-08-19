Color Web Printers reducing 25 positions

CEDAR RAPIDS — Color Web Printers, the commercial printing division of Gazette Communications Inc., is reducing staffing by 25 positions as the company realigns work into an overnight shift.

Changes in the volume of print — including jobs for other media outlets — means the company can meet current business demands by focusing operations on a nighttime shift.

“We want to stay in the print business and remain a relevant print provider for our newspaper customers,” said Daniel Goldstein, CEO of Folience, the parent company of Color Web Printers. “Eighty-five percent of our customers are newspapers that need printing services at night. That means we needed to realign our staffing and operations to fit that schedule.”

Employees were notified of reductions over the past week, with changes effective mid-September.