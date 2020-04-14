Collins Aerospace unveils temporary salary cuts, furloughs as result of travel decline

Collins Aerospace announced it will institute a temporary pay cut for salaried employees and furloughs for hourly employees worldwide, following a drop in commercial and business travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Salaried workers will experience a 10-percent gross pay cut starting June 1 through the remainder of 2020, amounting to an approximate 6-percent decrease in their overall annual salary, according to a Collins Aerospace FAQ document dated Sunday.

As part of the salary reduction, the company also has designated 15 holiday-adjacent days, between May 22 and December 23, where those employees should not work.

Furloughed hourly employees will continue to receive benefits but will not receive pay for hours not worked. Specific furlough schedules, including design and duration, will vary for employees across Collins Aerospace sites worldwide.

In its FAQ, Collins Aerospace said — though its military business has remained strong during the pandemic — about 75 percent of its business is driven by commercial and business travel.

Before the pay cuts and furloughs, the company took previous cost-saving measures including deferring 2020 merit increases for executive and salaried employees, instituting a hiring freeze for non-essential positions and restricting overtime and capital expenditures.

“Unfortunately, these measures are not enough to offset the significant decrease in customer demand,” the FAQ says. “As a result, we made the difficult decision to implement a temporary reduction for salaried employees and furlough program for hourly employees. This global program will follow all local regulations and collective bargaining agreements in place.”

The company changes will be implemented worldwide, extending to Collins Aerospace President Steve Timm and other executives.

Some employees of designated military and government business segments will be exempt from the pay cuts and furloughs “to ensure a seamless commitment” to their customers. Those businesses are set to identify alternative cost reduction measures.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

