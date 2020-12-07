Collins Aerospace to lay off 65 employees in Decorah, Bellevue

Collins Aerospace will lay off 65 employees in Decorah and Bellevue as of Jan. 2, according to a WARN notice filed with Iowa Workforce Development.

The company will eliminate 36 positions in Bellevue and 29 positions in Decorah, according to the state-required notice.

A spokeswoman from Collins Aerospace did not comment on the layoffs and any consequences for those working in Cedar Rapids or Coralville.

Collins Aerospace, a business unit of Raytheon Technologies, has about 10,000 employees between its four Iowa locations — Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Decorah and Bellevue — a spokeswoman previously told The Gazette.

The company, Cedar Rapids’ largest employer, has experienced a significant drop in operating revenue since coronavirus curtailed commercial air traffic.

Collins Aerospace’s operating revenue was down 94 percent in the third quarter of this year ending Sept. 30, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

That has resulted in myriad cost-cutting measures, including layoffs of 72 Cedar Rapids employees, furloughs, a hiring freeze and salary cuts.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com