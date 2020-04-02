Coaching unlocks your success

HER MAGAZINE

By Kathleen Caldwell

Want to generate new opportunities and greater income while tapping into deeper resources of energy, satisfaction and success? If so, all of that and more is possible with the right coaching.

I hired my first professional coach in 1989. Through the coaching process, I changed careers, reduced my weight by 20 pounds, gracefully navigated a failing relationship, bought a new house and much more. My experience of transformation and reinvention was so powerful that I decided to become a professional coach to help others do the same.

Let’s face it; the world is evolving, not just changing. Strategies and tactics that worked last year and even last month may not help you become the success you could and should be. Outstanding leaders know that growing and developing themselves and their employees is critical to staying competitive and fulfilled. Coaching helps you transform out of old patterns and habits and live a life by design, not default. In order to enjoy and do more, you must become more.

Coaching gives you the competitive advantage.

Why coaching works: In a perfect world, individuals and teams know what they want to accomplish, self-correct along the way and objectively evaluate the results of their goals and plans. We do not live in a perfect world. People need to feel challenged to step into new and unknown roles but often struggle to live up to their potential. This is where coaching comes to the rescue.

It’s often said that, “You can’t see the label, if you’re inside the jar.” By seeing new perspectives and taking new actions, you can dramatically change your life.

Experienced coaches ask powerful questions and help their clients arrive at their own solutions rather than telling them what to do. The professional coach is trained to listen intently for what is being said and not said. Masterful coaching is an art and a science. It originates from a commitment to excellence, connection and fulfilling the client’s agenda.

Let’s be clear, coaching is not therapy, cajoling, endless “atta gals,” complaining without accountability or advice giving. Coaching is not for whiners or employees who are resigned to defeat. On the contrary, coaching is designed to help ordinary people soar to extraordinary heights. The coaching relationship is compassionate, confidential and collaborative rather than antagonistic.

Give yourself the gift of having a committed coach and partner with you on the long journey of achievement. You deserve it! The world needs you to unlock your potential, pay it forward and model the way for success.

Kathleen Caldwell is the CEO of Caldwell Consulting Group, a professional coach, business strategist and founder of the ThoughtLeader Women Institute ™. Kathleen can be reached at (773) 562-1061 or ThoughtLeaderWomen.com

Copyright 2005-2020. Caldwell Consulting Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

