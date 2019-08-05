China asks state-owned companies to halt U.S. crop imports

China responded to the United States’ tariff threat with another escalation of the trade war Monday, letting the yuan tumble to the weakest level in more than a decade and asking state-owned companies to suspend imports of U.S. agricultural products.

The moves are likely to further antagonize President Donald Trump, who has criticized Beijing for managing its currency unfairly and failing to keep promises to buy more U.S. crops.

Stocks and emerging-market currencies sank on concern a prolonged conflict between the superpowers will weigh on global economic growth, while haven assets including the Japanese yen, U.S. Treasuries and gold climbed.

Investors increased bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

“It’s among the worst-case scenarios,” said Michael Every, head of Asia financial markets research at Rabobank in Hong Kong. “First markets sell off, then Trump wakes up and this all gets far, far worse.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump last week proposed adding 10 percent tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports from Sept. 1, abruptly ramping up the trade war between the world’s largest economies shortly after the two sides had restarted talks.

Chinese bureaucrats were stunned by Trump’s announcement, according to officials who’ve been involved in the negotiations.

The threat of more tariffs came just as Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior members of the Communist Party gathered for a secretive summer getaway in Beidaihe, a seaside town about a three-hour drive from Beijing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Xi already had faced pressure for weeks to take a harder stance on trade — particularly after the United States blacklisted telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies.

Editorials in state-run newspapers suggested Xi will reject any deal that either retains punitive tariffs or forces China to make concessions on issues such as state-run enterprises that could weaken the party’s grip on power.

The harder line underscores a growing feeling in Beijing that Trump can’t be trusted to cut a deal, and that China would be better off waiting to see if a Democratic presidential candidate — many of whom have criticized the use of tariffs — takes office.

The halt in agricultural purchases could hurt Trump in politically sensitive states ahead of the 2020 election.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries declined about 8 basis points to 1.77%, the lowest level since 2016.

The yuan weakened 1.7 percent, to 7.0909 a dollar, after the People’s Bank of China set its daily reference rate at a weaker level than 6.9 for the first time since December.

“Breaking seven is due to a mix of factors — an escalation of trade war, the softening of China’s economy and a willingness for the PBOC to tolerate higher volatility for the yuan,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Securities Ltd. in Hong Kong. “The (People’s Bank) has entered uncharted waters, so it has to manage expectations carefully.”

In a statement, the central bank attributed the yuan move to protectionism and expectations of additional tariffs on Chinese goods, while saying it still can maintain a steady currency.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT BUSINESS E-NEWSLETTER A weekly roundup of the most popular Business articles. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. The Gazette Heroes Nomination Know an everyday hero that enriches our community? Nominate them today!

By linking today’s devaluation with the renewed tariff threat, the People’s Bank “has effectively weaponized the exchange rate,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics in Singapore. “The fact that they have now stopped defending 7 against the dollar suggests that they have all but abandoned hopes for a trade deal.”

The biggest damage from the trade war is the hit to business activity and confidence that comes from increased uncertainty, rather than the tariffs themselves, according to Wang Tao, China economist at UBS Group AG.

For that reason, the weaker yuan may do little to offset the blow, she said.

China’s crop imports from the United States are another weapon at Beijing’s disposal.

The country’s state-run agricultural companies now have stopped buying American farm goods, and are waiting to see how trade talks progress, people familiar with the situation said, declining to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

Privately owned Chinese businesses that had received retaliatory-tariff waivers on American soybeans from Beijing also have stopped buying the commodity due to uncertainty over trade relations, other people said.

Corn and soybean futures fell on the news.

Trump repeatedly has complained that China hasn’t made the “large quantities” of agricultural purchases that he claims Xi promised when they met in Osaka at the G-20 summit.

Those accusations are “untrue” as Chinese companies have bought U.S. farm products, including soybeans, Cong Liang, Secretary General of the National Development and Reform Commission, said in an interview with China’s state broadcaster on Monday. He cited purchases agreed to during a trade truce in 2018.

Some deals haven’t been completed because the prices are not competitive, he said.

China’s commerce ministry didn’t respond to a fax seeking comment.

“China is giving up on its softer diplomatic strategy and is no longer willing to be Trump’s punching bag,” said Chua Hak Bin, an economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. “Trump’s tariffs threats are backfiring and triggering a full-scale trade war.”