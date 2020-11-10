Business

Cedar Ridge surpasses national brands for best-selling 750-milileter bourbon in Iowa

Swisher-based distillery ahead of Maker's Mark, Jim Bean

Jeff Quint, owner of Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery, stands by barrels of aging whiskey at Cedar Ridge Winery and Dis
Jeff Quint, owner of Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery, stands by barrels of aging whiskey at Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery in Swisher in 2019. (The Gazette)

Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery has the best-selling 750-milileter bourbon in Iowa, according to data from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

The Swisher-based distillery topped national brands for the first time.

Started in 2005, it was the only Iowa-based distillery to finish in the top five.

Maker’s Mark and Jim Bean finished in second and third.

The data looked at statewide sales from October 2019 until September 2020.

“When we started Cedar Ridge, we had no idea we would ever become No. 1 in the state in the huge category of bourbon,” Jeff Quint, Cedar Ridge’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Murphy Quint, head distiller, said he expects more craft distilleries to reach this accomplishment in the next five to 10 years.

“We’ve proven that you can build a successful whiskey brand from anywhere in the world,” Murphy Quint said. “You can create a very traditional product in a not-so-traditional location.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

