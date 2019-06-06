Cedar Rapids doughnut pop-up shop debuts on National Doughnut Day

District Donuts will make its official premiere Friday at the Early Bird Coffee Shop in downtown Cedar Rapids to celebrate National Doughnut Day.

Owners Cait Klenk, the baker behind the doughnuts, and Paul Desmond, the architect for their soon-to-be announced new space, hatched the idea for their business a couple months ago and decided just last week they’d bake 100 dozen doughnuts to sell on National Doughnut Day as a launch for the business.

“We love seeing people interact over a really good doughnut, so we are really excited about this,” Desmond said. “We want to elevate the doughnut game in Cedar Rapids and we want to have a good place to go downtown to get a doughnut.”

District Donuts seeks to bring a new approach in Cedar Rapids with their baked doughnuts. Desmond said they will offer gluten-free, vegan and protein doughnuts as well.

A permanent location and opening date will be announced soon, but the District Donuts duo couldn’t resist celebrating such a fitting national “holiday.”

Brooke Fitzgerald, owner of the Early Bird, is excited about partnering with District Donuts for its launch.

“From the time our oldest was little, we started doing doughnut birthday cakes. Doughnuts are a favorite in our household,” Fitzgerald said.

“So when Paul and Cait approached us, it immediately was a perfect fit. Who doesn’t love a good baked doughnut?”

The Early Bird, at 333 First St. SE, opens at 6:30 a.m. and will sell doughnuts until they close at 2 p.m. or when the doughnuts run out.