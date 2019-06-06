RESTAURANTS

Cedar Rapids doughnut pop-up shop debuts on National Doughnut Day

Brooke Fitzgerald, owner of The Early Bird Coffee Cafe, makes coffee drinks on the first day of businee at their new location in the former Smulekof’s building in downtown Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Brooke Fitzgerald, owner of The Early Bird Coffee Cafe, makes coffee drinks on the first day of businee at their new location in the former Smulekof’s building in downtown Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

04:28PM | Thu, June 06, 2019

Cedar Rapids doughnut pop-up shop debuts on National Doughnut Day

04:23PM | Thu, June 06, 2019

Chew on This: Dash Coffee planning downtown C.R. location

04:00PM | Thu, June 06, 2019

Festivals, charity events, and craft beer: Iowa corridor food & drink events Jun ...

11:00AM | Thu, June 06, 2019

Food Truck Roundup: The start of summer means return of food trucks in Eastern I ...

01:06PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Chew on this: Two new breweries opening, plus two small town cafes and Cafe Sain ...

09:25AM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Chocolate, craft beer, and BBQ: Iowa corridor food & drink events June 1-6
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

District Donuts will make its official premiere Friday at the Early Bird Coffee Shop in downtown Cedar Rapids to celebrate National Doughnut Day.

Owners Cait Klenk, the baker behind the doughnuts, and Paul Desmond, the architect for their soon-to-be announced new space, hatched the idea for their business a couple months ago and decided just last week they’d bake 100 dozen doughnuts to sell on National Doughnut Day as a launch for the business.

“We love seeing people interact over a really good doughnut, so we are really excited about this,” Desmond said. “We want to elevate the doughnut game in Cedar Rapids and we want to have a good place to go downtown to get a doughnut.”

District Donuts seeks to bring a new approach in Cedar Rapids with their baked doughnuts. Desmond said they will offer gluten-free, vegan and protein doughnuts as well.

A permanent location and opening date will be announced soon, but the District Donuts duo couldn’t resist celebrating such a fitting national “holiday.”

Brooke Fitzgerald, owner of the Early Bird, is excited about partnering with District Donuts for its launch.

“From the time our oldest was little, we started doing doughnut birthday cakes. Doughnuts are a favorite in our household,” Fitzgerald said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“So when Paul and Cait approached us, it immediately was a perfect fit. Who doesn’t love a good baked doughnut?”

The Early Bird, at 333 First St. SE, opens at 6:30 a.m. and will sell doughnuts until they close at 2 p.m. or when the doughnuts run out.

correspondent

All articles by Katie

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Chew on This: Dash Coffee planning downtown C.R. location

Festivals, charity events, and craft beer: Iowa corridor food & drink events June 6-12

Food Truck Roundup: The start of summer means return of food trucks in Eastern Iowa

Chew on this: Two new breweries opening, plus two small town cafes and Cafe Saint Pio are open

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

One Iowan's D-Day story, 75 years later

Toddler run over, seriously injured by lawn mower, driver believed to have been drunk

Earlville man accused of killing wife with corn rake wants trial moved

Iowa County supervisor charged with drunken driving

Heroes change the world, speaker says

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.