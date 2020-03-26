Cedar Rapids company that bounced back from 2008 flood, to furlough all employees due to coronavirus

CEDAR RAPIDS — Come Monday, all 34 employees at Bimm Ridder Sportswear will be furloughed — owners included. It’s one of the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

March is typically the busiest month for the 32-year-old Cedar Rapids company at 817 2nd Ave SE that provides apparel and headwear for professional teams, local organizations and other customers. With sports leagues at all levels shut down, business has all but dried up.

“The thought of us not surviving after the 2008 flood was not top of mind, and it is now,” said Gary Ficken, 58, one of three owning partners. “This is exponentially worse than the flood.”

Bimm Ridder was a face of the 2008 flood recovery in Cedar Rapids. The flood destroyed much of their facility, inventory and more, but they still had orders coming in, outsourced production, and bounced back stronger. The past three years have been the best in company history, Ficken said.

This is different. The flood affected pockets of the community and state. The virus affect everyone around the globe. Everyone is affected, he said.

The prospects are grim, Ficken said. His staff typically processes 220 orders per week this time of year, and they received a total of four orders the past two weeks. Many others have been canceled.

Baseball leagues have been postponed and even when they do return they may not allow fans for a while.

“What do you do when overnight your revenue stream stops,” Ficken said. “You have no orders coming in. No future revenue to count on. Money that is owed, not sure how or when you will get that. There are no good choices.”

As unemployment numbers released on Thursday showed claims skyrocketing, and more like those the employees of Bimm Ridder will soon also apply. Bimm Ridder employees will be allowed to stay on payroll until their paid time off expires, and they also will have health care coverage through the end of April, Ficken said.

“The role of the owners now is to try to save the company,” Ficken said. “We will be in and out of work to try to keep the company alive. Through this whole thing, the overriding goal is to save every job so people have a job to come back to.”

