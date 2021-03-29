Business

Cedar Rapids-based Telecom Services of Iowa purchases Robinson Telecommunications

Brett Hazlett replaces the speaker for a microphone on a phone in the TS Iowa repair shop in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. TS Iowa sells, installs and repairs phone and network systems. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids-based business telecommunications company Telecom Services of Iowa purchased New Hampton-based Robinson Telecommunications, the company said in a news release Monday.

The acquisition expands TSIowa’s footprint in Iowa, which now will reach as far south as Fairfield and Mount Pleasant and as north as far as New Hampton.

TSIowa sells business telephone systems, surveillance systems, network infrastructure and other telecom technology.

The company did not disclose specific terms of the sale.

“We view this as an excellent opportunity to expand our base of telephone system customers into an area that, geographically, does not adversely stretch our response capabilities,” said Mark Hazlett, TSIowa’s president, in the release.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

