Casey's General Stores to acquire 49 Oklahoma Circle K stores

Casey’s General Stores is acquiring 49 convenience stores in Oklahoma from Circle K, the company announced in a Tuesday news release.

The Ankeny-based convenience store chain paid $39 million for the 46 leased stores and three owned stores.

Casey’s will supply the newly acquired stores from its new distribution center in Joplin, Mo., according to the news release.

The sale is expected to close July 31.

Casey’s has more than 2,200 locations in 16 states, including dozens of stores in the Cedar Rapids area.

