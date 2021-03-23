Business

Casey's General Stores to acquire 49 Oklahoma Circle K stores

Casey's General Store will supply its newly acquired stores from its new distribution center in Joplin, Mo. (Liz Martin/
Casey’s General Store will supply its newly acquired stores from its new distribution center in Joplin, Mo. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)

Casey’s General Stores is acquiring 49 convenience stores in Oklahoma from Circle K, the company announced in a Tuesday news release.

The Ankeny-based convenience store chain paid $39 million for the 46 leased stores and three owned stores.

Casey’s will supply the newly acquired stores from its new distribution center in Joplin, Mo., according to the news release.

The sale is expected to close July 31.

Casey’s has more than 2,200 locations in 16 states, including dozens of stores in the Cedar Rapids area.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

KCRG TV considers change in channel number from 9 to 32

Get your orders in early if you want to hit the water this summer, SW Marine boat dealer says

Tiffany O'Donnell, Women Lead Change CEO and former news anchor, running for Cedar Rapids mayor

Business Notes: March 21, 2021

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ashley Hinson leads GOP 'outrage' over House Democratic effort to oust Iowa congresswoman

Luka Garza exits NCAA tournament, with sorrow and gratitude

Court: University of Iowa officials can be held liable for First Amendment violations

Explore an elevated ribbon of highway: Iowa's stretch of Lincoln route designated National Scenic Byway

'Constitutional carry' gun law change heading to Governor Reynolds

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.