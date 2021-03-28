Business Notes: March 28, 2021

The Gazette’s Business Notes is a compendium of the week’s promotions, new hires, certifications, added business lines and business events, among other items, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and the rest of the Corridor.

New Hire

Sue Schantz joined Acterra Group as office manager in the Marion office.

Stephanie Hamilton was hired by Alzheimer’s Association Iowa chapter as director of development.

Promotion

The Habegger Corp. logistics solutions subsidiary of Alliant Energy and parent company of CRANDIC Rail, promoted Jeff Clausen to Illinois-Iowa region manager starting April 1.

Lisha Coffey will become president of Travero after most recently serving as the company’s chief operating officer. She will replace Kevin Burke, who will retire April 1.

New office

Sankaty Light Benefits, a health insurance and services company, has established a sales and operations office in Iowa City for clients in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas and other Midwestern states. Scot Wilkins will head the new office as senior vice president of sales and broker development.

Certification

Deputy Chief Tim Huber received an Exemplary Service medallion from Speedway Fire Rescue QC for work he did on the Delaware Speedway grid. Andrew McNeil received an Exemplary Service medallion for his Public Service Assistance in Davenport.

Kudos

CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank in Iowa City earned International Council for Helplines re-accreditation for its Crisis Intervention phone, chat and text helpline services.

More

The Gazette’s first online Business Breakfast panel for 2021, “How Do We Rebuild: Workforce Hiring and Retention,” can be viewed free of charge at thegazette.com/special-events/business-breakfast. Panelists were Jason Glass, Glass People Solutions; Claudia Schabel, Schabel Solutions; John Sorensen, Iowa Bankers Association and Iowa Business Council; Ryan West, Iowa Workforce Development; and Bethany Wilcoxon, McClure. The next panel, on the power grid of the future, will be live online June 8.