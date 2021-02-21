Business Notes: Feb. 21, 2021

The Gazette’s Business Notes is a compendium of the week’s promotions, new hires, certifications, added business lines and business events, among other items, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and the rest of the Corridor.

Information and photos can be submitted to Business Notes by email to businessnotes@thgazette.com, or on our site at thegazette.com/businessnotes.

New Hires

Mary Williams joined Skogman Realty as Realtor.

Mike Medhurst was hired by Acterra Group as manager of of the manufacturing division and will be based in its Marion office.

Abbie Reuter was appointed executive director of Girls on the Run of Eastern Iowa.

Promotions

Hills Bank and Trust promoted Kris Burns to vice president, branch manager, Kalona office; Jo Edgington, first vice president, branch manager, Wellman office; and Carla Flores Pacheco, consumer credit officer, Hills office.

Kayla Lansing joined Tanager Place as a drama therapist.

Certifications

Top RANK managing partners Anthony Arrington and Nick Ford achieved Certified Diversity Executive certification through the Institute for Diversity Certification.

New Product

Ecolips introduced its first plant-based 100 percent plastic-free lip balm tube. The Plant Pod is made with a farm byproduct that otherwise would be burned.

More

Mount Mercy University will hold a virtual business and leadership conference Wendesday and Thursdaty with Mount Mercy’s interim President Tim Laurent and Kristin Roberts, president and CEO of United Way of East Central Iowa. Attendees should RSVP at mtmercy.edu/virtual-conference.

Tanager Place will partner with Girls on the Run for a screening of the IndieFlix original documentary “LIKE” at 6 p.m. March 4. View the film trailer at youtu.be/9qVi63wG2OM. Registration is at https://bit.ly/3bdoNLG.

The Gazette’s first interactive Business Breakfast panel for 2021, “How Do We Rebuild: Workforce Hiring and Retention,” will be live online starting at 9 a.m. March 25. Panelists will be Jason Glass, Glass People Solutions; Claudia Schabel, Schabel Solutions; John Sorensen, Iowa Bankers Association and Iowa Business Council; Ryan West, Iowa Workforce Development; and Bethany Wilcoxin, McClure. The event will be free with registration at thegazette.com/special-events/business-breakfast.