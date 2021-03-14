Business Notes: Feb. 14, 2021

The Gazette’s Business Notes is a compendium of the week’s promotions, new hires, certifications, added business lines and business events, among other items, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and the rest of the Corridor.

Information and photos can be submitted to Business Notes by email to businessnotes@thgazette.com, or on our site at thegazette.com/businessnotes.

New Hires

Lyndsay Hobbs joined Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust as assistant branch manager at the F Avenue, Cedar Rapids, location.

GreatAmerica in Cedar Rapids hired Jeremy Gunderson as a user support specialist; Lauren Wade, account support adviser; Melissa Rogers, director, strategic marketing; and Jared Thorson, sales tax specialist.

Promotions

US Cellular named Matt Kasper director of sales for its East Iowa territory. Kasper joined the company in 2006.

Kasper joined UScellular in 2006.

Hills Bank and Trust promoted Becky DeWaard to senior vice president, director of human resources in the Coralville office.

Adam Jones was promoted to fire captain with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

Acterra Group promoted Danny Whitson to account manager for Eastern and Northeastern Iowa.

Board Member

United Fire and Casualty named UFG online underwriting manager Ryan White as assistant vice president.

Kudos

Mary Hagen, formerly with UnityPoint Health, Cedar Rapids, was recognized with the 100 Great Iowa Nurses Lifetime Achievement Award. Hagen retired as the chief nursing executive at UnityPoint Health, Waterloo, in December.

The Iowa Chapter of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers presented its 2021 Distinguished Service to Iowa Agriculture Award to Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Certifications

White Lion Treasures owner and operator Michelle Bell achieved certifications from Continental Auctioneers School and now is able to offer auctioneering and appraising services.

Seminars

Buchanan County Economic Development will present “Growing Hops” at 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Allerton Brewing, 110 First St. E, Independence. Register at www.growbuchanan.com/hops or call Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, (319) 334-7161.

More

The Gazette’s first online Business Breakfast panel for 2021, “How Do We Rebuild: Workforce Hiring and Retention,” will be live online starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Panelists will be Jason Glass, Glass People Solutions; Claudia Schabel, Schabel Solutions; John Sorensen, Iowa Bankers Association and Iowa Business Council; Ryan West, Iowa Workforce Development; and Bethany Wilcoxon, McClure. The event will be free with registration at thegazette.com/special-events/business-breakfast.