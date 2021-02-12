Business Notes: Feb. 12, 2021

The Gazette’s Business Notes is a compendium of the week’s promotions, new hires, certifications, added business lines and business events, among other items, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and the rest of the Corridor.

Information and photos can be submitted to Business Notes by email to businessnotes@thgazette.com, or on our site at thegazette.com/businessnotes.

New Hires

Logan Serum joined Dupaco Community Credit Union as indirect lending specialist at the Carlson Way branch, Marion.

The city of Marion has hired Kirsten Fisher as director of human resources; Alicia Abernathy, administrative assistant, city manager’s office; Lucas Sperfslage, human resources manager; Nicholas Terbovic, network engineer, IT department; and William Anderson, IT support consultant.

Austin Korns joined the Iowa City Area Development Group as director of business development.

Promotions

Adam Kramer was promoted to fire captain with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

The board of directors of Dupaco Community Credit Union named Janelle Ayers as an insurance agent at the Williams Boulevard branch, Cedar Rapids, and Amy Ketelsen as contact center representative at the Carlson Way office, Marion.

Hills Bank and Trust promoted Carly Henderson to mortgage lender, officer, Cedar Rapids; Cindy Michel, first vice president, IRA officer, Hills; and Jen Stull, vice president, commercial banking, Coralville.

Board Members

The Greater Iowa City Area Home Builders Association named Adam Hahn, Watts Group, as its Vocational Training Council president; and elected Kevin McCreedy, McCreedy-Ruth Construction, its 2021 Remodelers Council chairman.

Families Helping Families announced new board members Stephanie Howard, Mercy Iowa City; Sarah Majerick, retired, Iowa City School District; Tami Muirhead, Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust; and Elizabeth Wilson, Wilson Business Services.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

His Hands Free Clinic named as new board members Ray Vasser, Dr. Kevin McCarville and Dr. Mary Lehner.

Kudos

Buchanan County Economic Development and the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance received a BEST of Iowa Excellence Award from Business Expansion and Strategic Trends.

RSM US awarded Erika Brighi, Eastern Iowa market development, Cedar Rapids, with $10,000 and PTO as part of the company’s Pursue Your Passion program. Brighi will provide Carlos Sheets, account executive at Verizon and Realtor at Pinnacle Realty, with financial support and her time to his newly founded mentoring program for young Black males, Melanated Men.

More

Tanager Place is accepting applications for the Bridge to the Future scholarship program. The scholarships are available to assist those who have benefited from Tanager Place programs and services with meeting their secondary educational goals. Criteria and applications are available online at tangerplace.org/outreach/scholarships. The deadline for completed applications is May 14.

The Gazette’s first Business Breakfast panel, “How Do We Rebuild: Workforce Hiring and Retention,” will be live online at 9 a.m. March 25. Panelists will be Jason Glass, Glass People Solutions; Claudia Schabel, Schabel Solutions; John Sorensen, Iowa Bankers Association and Iowa Business Council; Ryan West, Iowa Workforce Development; and Bethany Wilcoxin, McClure. The event will be free with registration at thegazette.com/special-events/business-breakfast.