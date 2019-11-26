Black Friday 2019: Store hours and best deals at major retailers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

Big retailers have been announcing their Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals and store hours for weeks now, so it’s time to be ready to shop.

Many of the big stores open on Thanksgiving. But there are some notable holdouts that stay closed until Black Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the hours we know for major Black Friday destinations, then scroll down for more of the specific deals. These have all been confirmed by the retailers themselves or the Black Friday deals site bestblackfriday.com.

Remember, hours for individual stores could vary from these general times and this is not a comprehensive list. It’s always a good idea to call or check the website for the location you’re going to before heading out to double check that it’s open.

• Barnes & Noble: 9 a.m. Friday.

• Bed Bath and Beyond: 5 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving, reopening at 6 a.m. Friday (doorbusters till noon)

• Best Buy: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving, reopening at 8 a.m. Friday

• Burlington: 7 a.m. Friday

• Costco: 9 a.m. Friday

• Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving, reopening at 5 a.m. Friday

• Dillard’s: 8 a.m. Friday

• Fleet Farm: 6 a.m. Friday

• GameStop: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving, reopening at 7 a.m. Friday

• Gordmans: 6 a.m. Friday

• Half Price Books: 9 a.m. Friday

• Harbor Freight: 7 a.m. Friday

• Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. Friday

• Home Depot: 6 a.m. Friday

• HomeGoods: 7 a.m. Friday

• J.C. Penney: 2 p.m. Thanksgiving, staying open throughout Friday

• Joann: 6 a.m. Friday

• Kohl’s: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving, staying open throughout Friday, doorbusters till 1 p.m.

• Lowe’s: 6 a.m. Black Friday

• Marshalls: 7 a.m. Friday

• Michaels: 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving, reopening 7 a.m. Friday

• Menard’s: 6 a.m. Friday, with doorbusters till noon

• Office Depot/Office Max: 8 a.m. Friday

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Old Navy: In Cedar Rapids, 3 p.m. Thanksgiving, staying open throughout Friday. In Coralville, 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving, reopening at 6 a.m. Friday.

• Petco: 8 a.m. Friday

• PetSmart: 7 a.m. Friday

• Pier 1 Imports: 8 a.m. Friday

• Ross: 7 a.m. Friday

• Sam’s Club: 7 a.m. Friday

• Scheel’s: 7 a.m. Friday

• Shoe Carnival: 6 a.m. Friday

• Sears: 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving, reopening at 5 a.m. Friday

• Theisen’s: 6 a.m. Friday

• T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. Friday

• Target: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving, reopening at 7 a.m. Friday

• Tractor Supply Co.: 6 a.m. Friday

• Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. Friday

• Ulta Beauty: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving, reopening at 5 a.m. Friday.

• Von Maur: 9 a.m. Friday

• Walmart: Many stores open 24 hours, deals start in stores at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving

Black Friday deals from major retailers

Stores are offering discounts on everything from flat-screen TVs and laptops to Apple AirPods. Some of these deals are only available in-store while others are available online.

GAME PLAN: Tips for finding the best Black Friday deals

Here’s a list of deals from stores like Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Best Buy: Best Buy kicks things off in store early, opening stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The electronics retailer is selling their 75-inch 4K Samsung Smart TV for $749.99 (a markdown of $350).

Other deals: Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook for $89, Microsoft Surface Pro for $599, Xbox One/Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition console bundle for $349.99, Amazon Fire HD tablets from $29.99 to $49.99.

Walmart: Walmart’s Black Friday sale begins online the night before Thanksgiving, at 10 p.m. In-store sales open on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. One of the best deals is a 65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV for $398.

Other deals: HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop for $499, Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129, Oculus Go Vitrual Reality 32 GB Headset for $149, Roku Ultra with JBL Earbuds for $48.

Target: Most of Target’s doorbuster deals start Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. Shoppers can save $80 on a new 10.2-inch iPad (on sale for $249.99).

Other deals: Nikon D3500 DSLR camera bundle for $399.99, Marvel upright arcade game for $249.99.

Amazon: Most of Amazon’s Black Friday deals begin Friday (although some are live now). The online retailer is offering 23andMe’s Health and Ancestry Service DNA Test kit for $99 (normally $199).

Other deals: TCL Smart TVs ranging from $149 to $1,399, Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400 Sound Bar for $399.95.

Sam’s Club: Shoppers can head to Sam’s Club for discounts starting Black Friday at 7 a.m. If you don’t want to wait, you can shop online for deals on Thanksgiving. New Nintendo Switch consoles (with longer battery life) will be on sale for $349.98.

Other deals: Samsung 55-inch Class 7-Series Curved Ultra HD Smart TV for $529, $50 off select Yamaha keyboard pianos, Proform 965 CT Smart Treadmill for $599.

Macy’s: Macy’s Black Friday sale begins Wednesday for both in-store and online shoppers. The department store is selling 1,200-thread count sheet sets for $29 (they normally sell for $170 to $230).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Other deals: 50% off DKNY, Dooney & Bourke and other designer handbags, 40% off boots and shoes, Tag Springfield five-piece luggage set for $49.99.

Bed Bath and Beyond: The retailer will be open for the first time ever on Thanksgiving Day. According to BestBlackFriday.com, Bed Bath & Beyond will be offering 25% off entire purchases in-store on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, and customers shopping online will be able to enjoy 20% off their entire purchase from Wednesday through Friday.

A pre-Black Friday deal will be offered through Wednesday: $90 off the iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum.

Other deals: Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, $59.99 with coupon (up to $70 off). SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker, $52.49 with coupon (up to $67 off). Power XL Vortex 7qt Air Fryer, $52.49 with coupon (up to $77 off).

Dollar General: The Black Friday ads for Dollar General are usually full of great deals on items across every department in the store, according to deals website BlackFriday.com. Shoppers can expect to find deep discounts on small gifts, stocking stuffers, holiday decorations, as well as basic home, beauty, cleaning and food products for less.

This year, Dollar General is offering buy one, get one free offers and savings on gift cards. Here are the best deals at Dollar General: BOGO 75% off any toys, BOGO 40% off Lego sets, 20% off Fast Food Gift Cards (Chili’s, Burger King, Applebee’s and more), 20% off Apple Gift Cards, 50% off Select Verizon Phones, free shipping on orders over $50.

J.C. Penney: “J.C. Penney is offering several sales this year that feature a mail-in-rebate,” said Matthew Wehner, BestBlackFriday.com reporter. “Not all discounts and savings are tied to a rebate, however, so be sure to check the fine print in order to know all the steps you need to take to get your full savings.”

Some of the retailer’s best deals: Ninja Foodi for $170 ($150 off). Oneida Flatware Set, $50 ($150 off). Calphalon Classic 10-piece Hard Anodized Cookware Set, $150 ($100 off). Marvel and Star Wars action figures 50% off. Disney Frozen 2 Toys 50% off.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The store also is offering a promotional “Be First In Line gift” in the form of a $500-, $100- or $10-off coupons (coupons values determined randomly), which will be given to customers waiting outside stores on Thanksgiving Day, according to BestBlackFriday.com. You must be in line before 2 p.m. Thursday and must be 18 years or older.