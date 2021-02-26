Marion podcaster seeks funny stories about people quitting their jobs

A funeral home driver, a telemarketer and a fast food worker all quit their jobs.

Now Jessica Carney, a Marion non-fiction writer and event planner, is sharing their wacky and humorous work stories through her new podcast, “And Then I Quit.”

“Even the most frustrating work experiences sometimes become really funny with time,” Carney said.

It didn’t take long for the funeral home driver to quit. “Larry” spent one very long day picking up bodies — at one point spilling fluid from a corpse onto his one good suit — before quitting.

“I almost felt a little nervous to put that one out there because it’s so, so far out there and a little creepy to be honest,” Carney said.

She had to keep editing out her saying “oh my gosh” as the former driver detailed his bizarre day of work.

In the episode with a fast food worker, who worked at “a knockoff Dairy Queen” in a small town, the ex-employee describes a boss named Thor who collected firetrucks.

“I was hoping I’d get some classic working-in-food-service stories because so many people can relate to that,” Carney said. “I’ve definitely been happy with some of the stories I’ve gotten so far.”

An upcoming episode involves someone whose boss was addicted to escape rooms, where people have to solve puzzles or find clues to figure out how to leave the room.

“Her boss got addicted to them so much that she turned the office into an escape room,” Carney said.

So far, Carney has done episodes with friends of friends or people she connected with on Twitter.

She’s looking for more job-quitting stories, though, “especially if they have a really funny story.” People can email her at jessica@andtheniquitpodcast.com if they’re interested.

While Carney still is building her audience, she said the response from listeners has been positive so far.

“Oh I know somebody with this crazy, funny story, or I have this crazy, funny story,” people have been telling Carney.

“I think part of the appeal is that everybody — or at least almost everybody — has at least one (story).”

Carney has tried to give people a “humorous break from the seriousness of work.” She hopes listeners have serious take-aways from the humorous stories as well.

Among other goals, she hopes to ease some of the “shame” of having to quit a job.

“Remind people that work situations are temporary, and you have the power to quit,” Carney said.

To listen

• What: “And Then I Quit” podcast, with host Jessica Carney

• When: New episodes released every other Monday

• Where: Available on Spotify or at andtheniquit.libsyn.com