Amazon seeks 1,000-plus workers for Bondurant facility

Positions include picking, packing and shipping

(Photo Illustration by Liz Martin/The Gazette)
BONDURANT — Amazon.com has announced it’s looking for more than 1,000 employees to help fill customer orders at its new fulfillment center in Bondurant, and early applicants could see $500 bonuses.

Work at the new warehouse is expected to open at the end of 2020, the online retailer said.

Kirsten Wenker with Amazon told television station KCCI that jobs will range from picking, packing and shipping to human resources and information and technology positions.

Packages prepared and sorted at the Bondurant fulfillment center go to one in Grimes, where workers will further sort them by Zip code and group them for faster delivery.

Positions at the Bondurant facility start at $15 per hour and come with comprehensive benefits, including health, dental and a 401(k) from the first day.

The company said it will offer a $500 bonus for people who apply early.

Tiffany Luing, executive director of the Bondurant Chamber of Commerce, said the addition of 1,000 jobs will be a boon to the city.

“Our business community downtown will get more traffic. It’s also going to make Bondurant more appealing to new businesses,” Luing said.

