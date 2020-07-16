Alliant Energy Transportation changes name to Travero

Business

A train car rolls through a switch at a CRANDIC rail yard in Cedar Rapids. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Alliant Energy Transportation, a subsidiary of Alliant Energy, is changing its name to Travero, the company said Wednesday morning.

The new name comes from a Latin word meaning “to transform, shift or move.”

“The transformation from Alliant Energy Transportation to Travero builds on over a century of creativity and flexibility to solve customer needs,” said Kevin Burke, president of Travero, in a statement.

“This positive momentum will drive growth, development and investment opportunities for many communities.”

The subsidiary, started in 1904, started with the CRANDIC short-line rail freight service between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

Since then, the rail freight business has grown to about 100,000 carloads of freight per year, according to the company’s website. It also has warehousing and logistics services in industrial parks in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.

Travero specializes in transportation for agriculture, defense, mining and other industries.

