Business

Alliant Energy partnerships had role in more than 20 projects in Iowa in 2020

Projects lead to almost $580 million in capital investments, 1,540 jobs

The Alliant Energy building is lit up in red, white and blue to show solidarity and support amid the coronavirus outbrea
The Alliant Energy building is lit up in red, white and blue to show solidarity and support amid the coronavirus outbreak in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Alliant Energy’s partnerships led to more than 20 Iowa projects in 2020, the company announced Wednesday morning, which is creating $580 million in capital investments and 1,540 jobs.

Projects include BAE Systems’ classified defense aerospace facility that is expected to locate 700 jobs in Cedar Rapids.

Other major projects with involvement from Alliant Energy include new Simmons Pet Food and Spiber America facilities in Dubuque and Davenport, respectively, and the expansion of Nestle Purina Petcare in Clinton and Conagra Brands in Fort Madison.

“To generate more than half a billion dollars in new capital investment within the communities we serve, especially during a pandemic, shows the power of these relationships and the opportunities Iowa communities can provide growing businesses,” said Scott Drzycimski, Alliant Energy’s director of customer, community and economic development, in a news release.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Factory farm opponents call for 'bold action' from Iowa Legislature

MEDCO to debut workplace forums

COVID safety protocols remain in place at Paramount, Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids

Many Linn and Johnson County restaurants will practice COVID safety despite looser restrictions

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Thousands of students didn't return to Iowa universities for spring semester

Six months after derecho, many Iowans still waiting for repairs

Half year after derecho, emergency planners yet to assess lessons learned

Lawmakers seek more say in University of Iowa medical, dental college enrollment

Iowa Senate passes 2.2 percent K-12 school funding increase

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.