Alliant Energy partnerships had role in more than 20 projects in Iowa in 2020

Alliant Energy’s partnerships led to more than 20 Iowa projects in 2020, the company announced Wednesday morning, which is creating $580 million in capital investments and 1,540 jobs.

Projects include BAE Systems’ classified defense aerospace facility that is expected to locate 700 jobs in Cedar Rapids.

Other major projects with involvement from Alliant Energy include new Simmons Pet Food and Spiber America facilities in Dubuque and Davenport, respectively, and the expansion of Nestle Purina Petcare in Clinton and Conagra Brands in Fort Madison.

“To generate more than half a billion dollars in new capital investment within the communities we serve, especially during a pandemic, shows the power of these relationships and the opportunities Iowa communities can provide growing businesses,” said Scott Drzycimski, Alliant Energy’s director of customer, community and economic development, in a news release.

