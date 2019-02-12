Business

Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Cedar Rapids to Nashville

Worldwide Flight Services customer service agent Wayne Celetano of Cedar Rapids loads a wheelchair into the plane for an Allegiant flight to St. Petersburg, Fla., from the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Travelers this spring will be able to take direct flights from Cedar Rapids to Nashville, Tenn. — with introductory fares as low as $49 each way.

Allegiant has announced the new direct service — from Eastern Iowa Airport to Nashville International Airport — will begin May 17. To inaugurate the new flights, the company is offering fares as low as $49 each way.

“We’re very excited to announce this brand-new route from Cedar Rapids,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a Tuesday news release.

With the new flight, which will operate twice weekly, Allegiant will serve seven cities from the Cedar Rapids airport.

Eastern Iowa Airport Director Marty Lenss said Allegiant first started offering flights out of that airport in 2004, with nonstop flights to Las Vegas.

“Since that time, thousands of people from the ICR Iowa region and beyond have flown out of (Eastern Iowa Airport) to take advantage of Allegiant’s low fares to leisure destinations,” Lenss said in the release. “We know the addition of Nashville service will be extremely popular with people who are looking for an easy, nonstop flight to the Music City.”

To receive the introductory discounted fares, tickets must be purchased by this Wednesday, Feb. 13, for travel by Aug. 13.

