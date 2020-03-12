Business

Aldi remodeling its grocery store in Coralville

Chain invests $9 million in area

The Aldi grocery store is shown in December 2016 Coralville. The grocery store chain is expanding and remodeling the Coralville location. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Construction has begun on the expansion and remodeling of the Aldi store at 2750 Heartland Dr. in Coralville.

The store will be the German discount supermarket chain’s final expansion and remodel in Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Dubuque, Iowa City, Marion and Waterloo, according to an Aldi marketing agency.

The remodeled stores feature a more modern design that employs recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration, open ceilings and LED lighting.

When the work in Coralville is completed on April 9, Aldi will have invested $9 million updating six stores and opening a new store last year at 180 Collins Rd. NE in Cedar Rapids.

The remodeling and expansion activity is part of the Aldi’s plans for a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022. Aldi’s U.S. headquarters is in the Chicago suburb of Batavia, Ill.

Aldi operates more than 1,300 stores in the United States and more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

The family-owned company’s efforts come as rival European discount grocer Lidi opens more stores in the United States.

