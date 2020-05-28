Business

ACT to set voluntary resignations; future cost-cutting measures loom

Iowa City test company says no pay raises next year

ACT Inc. of Iowa City (The Gazette)
ACT Inc. of Iowa City (The Gazette)

Iowa City-based standardized test company ACT will enact a series of cost-cutting measures, including voluntary resignations, the company said Thursday.

Other cost-cutting measures include no pay raises for next year and voluntary hour reductions or leaves of absence.

ACT also said in a statement it will reduce some “fringe benefits.”

Any employee who voluntarily resigns will receive severance pay, the company said.

ACT also announced future cuts are “expected.”

The company did not provide a timeline for when those cuts will be or say what those cuts will include.

The testing company had 900 employees in the Iowa City area and about 1,200 employees total in 2018.

ACT had to postpone its national testing date in April due to the coronavirus pandemic and also has seen “a significant decline” in district and state testing programs.

The company will offer testing in June and July, with fewer test locations and with social distancing precautions in place.

The company has not yet commented to The Gazette’s request for details on the cost-cutting measures.

ACT also announced a change in leadership Thursday. Marten Roorda, chief executive officer of ACT, will leave the company. Janet Godwin, chief operating officer, will be the interim CEO.

Godwin has been with the company since 1990, including almost six years as chief operating officer.

Check back later for more details.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

J.C. Penney to reopen 500 stores by next week

How pizza delivery rates could gauge virus concerns

MidAmerican, Alliant could resume disconnections in mid- to late July

Initial unemployment claims increase in Iowa for first time in four weeks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids police chief criticizes Minneapolis officers' actions in death of George Floyd

As bars reopen in Iowa, expect drinking but not dancing

They turned off his ventilator and paid for his funeral. An hour later, he woke up.

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 28: Cedar Rapids park playgrounds reopen Monday, Twin Pines Golf Course to reopen June 4

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends state's coronavirus data reporting

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.