Iowa City-based standardized test company ACT will enact a series of cost-cutting measures, including voluntary resignations, the company said Thursday.

Other cost-cutting measures include no pay raises for next year and voluntary hour reductions or leaves of absence.

ACT also said in a statement it will reduce some “fringe benefits.”

Any employee who voluntarily resigns will receive severance pay, the company said.

ACT also announced future cuts are “expected.”

The company did not provide a timeline for when those cuts will be or say what those cuts will include.

The testing company had 900 employees in the Iowa City area and about 1,200 employees total in 2018.

ACT had to postpone its national testing date in April due to the coronavirus pandemic and also has seen “a significant decline” in district and state testing programs.

The company will offer testing in June and July, with fewer test locations and with social distancing precautions in place.

The company has not yet commented to The Gazette’s request for details on the cost-cutting measures.

ACT also announced a change in leadership Thursday. Marten Roorda, chief executive officer of ACT, will leave the company. Janet Godwin, chief operating officer, will be the interim CEO.

Godwin has been with the company since 1990, including almost six years as chief operating officer.

