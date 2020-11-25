95% chance U.S. House race headed to court, auditor says

With just 35 votes separating the race for an open southeast Iowa congressional seat, the tally continues to narrow as counties work to complete their recount of votes.

Whatever the outcome, the race results are almost certainly headed to a legal challenge.

As of Wednesday morning, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had 196,880 votes to Democrat Rita Hart’s 196,845, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

The U.S. House race is the closest federal race in the country and could become a single-digit race.

“The reality that this is going to a (legal) contest, I believe, is, you know, 95 percent probability. They’re going to be within 50 votes of each other,” Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said Wednesday after the three-member recount board adjourned to await legal guidance from the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

Of the 24 counties in the district, Scott, Clinton and Jasper had yet to complete their recounts and submit results to the secretary of state.

The count continued in Jasper County on Wednesday afternoon. Clinton County planned to continue counting some 5,000 to 6,000 absentee ballots Saturday.

As of Tuesday, Hart’s campaign reported the former Democratic state senator had netted 26 votes in Scott County, nine votes in Jasper County and one vote in Clinton County, her home county. If those results stand, Hart would have a one-vote lead.

The race has seesawed and narrowed considerably since election night, when Miller-Meeks, a state senator and ophthalmologist from Ottumwa, held a 282-vote lead over Hart. Before the recount began, Miller-Meeks’ lead had narrowed to 47 votes after late-arriving mail-in absentee and provisional ballots were counted, and precinct reporting errors were corrected in Jasper and Lucas counties.

The three-member Scott County board — which includes one representative from each campaign and one neutral member — reconvened Wednesday after the board’s absentee ballot totals showed 131 more ballots recounted than recorded in the county’s canvass of votes.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors was to meet Wednesday to certify the recount board’s amended results, with Hart, a Democratic former state senator from Wheatland, netting 26 votes over Miller-Meeks.

That meeting was postponed after the discrepancy was found in the absentee ballot totals. Totals for the some 29,000 ballots cast on Election Day matched exactly, Mortiz said.

While the recount board can look at voter intent on unclearly marked ballots, that should not change the overall total of ballots, Moritz said.

Michael Bousselot, chief of staff to former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and the Miller-Meeks campaign’s representative on the recount board, advocated for retabulating the absentee ballots, stating he could not sign his name to the recount board’s report “that has this cloud over it.”

Davenport attorney Ian Russell, the Hart campaign’s representative on the recount board, contended it was beyond the scope of the recount board to conduct an audit, and that its task is not to reconcile the recount and canvass of votes.

Ultimately, he said it will be up to Scott County Board of Supervisors to decide whether to certify the recount board’s results and send them on to the Iowa Secretary of State for statewide certification on Monday.

Miller-Meeks’ campaign over the weekend criticized the process used by the Scott County recount board, arguing it is not allowed under state law and cannot be trusted.

That process involved conducting a machine recount, and then recounting ballots by hand that could not be read. Miller-Meeks’ campaign argues that Iowa law requires either a machine or a hand recount, not a combination.

Hart’s campaign argues that the recount boards have discretion to decide how to proceed, and the bipartisan recount was “conducted fairly and thoroughly,” with input from the Secretary of State’s and Scott County Attorney’s offices.

Should the race head to court, the losing candidate has 10 to 20 days after state certification of the election results to ask for a judicial review in state or federal courts, Moritz said.

On rare occasions, election contests can be filed with the U.S. House of Representatives to investigate contested elections, with Congress as the final arbiter, Moritz said.

“That puts into the middle toward the end of December” before the race could be officially decided, Moritz said.