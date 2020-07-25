Part of building collapses in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A partial building collapse at the intersection of Third Street and Fourth Avenue SE in downtown Cedar Rapids at 10:45 p.m. Friday led to bricks and limestone covering the sidewalks and part of the streets.

A parked vehicle along the street was severely damaged by debris.

Preliminary information is that the front brick and decoration on the building released and fell from the seventh floor and above, according to a news release from the city.

A Jimmy John’s restaurant is on the ground floor of the building.

Police and the city’s Streets Department still were securing the scene Saturday morning.