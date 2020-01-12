News

Man shot in leg while pursuing coyote in Benton County

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2015, file photo, a coyote walks across fresh snow in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
The Gazette

A man was injured in a Benton County hunting accident Saturday when a gun discharged in a pickup truck that was pursuing a coyote.

Passenger Brian McManemy, 41, of Blairstown, was shot in the left leg at about 12:21 p.m., while the truck was traveling across a field near Keystone, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The accident happened just north of Highway 30 at 13th Avenue.

McManemy was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The DNR continues to investigate the incident.

