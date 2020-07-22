News

FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on missing Iowa girl, Breasia Terrell

10-year-old went missing earlier this month

Aishia Lankford wears a shirt highlighting her missing daughter during an interview Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Quad
Aishia Lankford wears a shirt highlighting her missing daughter during an interview Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Quad-City Times in Davenport. Breasia Terrell, 10, has been missing since late last week. Anyone with information should contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-7979. (Jessica Gallagher/Quad-City Times)
Associated Press

DAVENPORT — The FBI has raised to $10,000 the reward for information related to the disappearance of a 10-year-old Iowa girl who went missing earlier this month, an official said Wednesday.

Kristi Johnson, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Omaha, said that agents from around the country were searching for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport.

“The number one goal is to find the person who is responsible for the disappearance of Breasia and bring that person to justice,” Johnson said at a news conference.

Terrell was reported missing July 10, after going to spend the previous night at an apartment with her half-brother and his father, 47-year-old Henry Dinkins.

Investigators have called Dinkins a person of interest, and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Wednesday that he remained the “main focus” of the investigation.

Dinkins is a registered sex offender stemming from a 1990 sexual abuse conviction when he was 17. He has been jailed without bond on a complaint alleging he violated the terms of his parole by failing to report the apartment address to authorities and having contact with minors.

Johnson said investigators “need any and all additional information and tips” and that’s why the FBI added $6,500 to the previous reward.

