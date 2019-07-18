Bob Vander Plaats, an influential Christian conservative and former candidate for governor, has endorsed Randy Feenstra’s campaign for Congress.

Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, is one of three candidates running in western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District Republican primary against nine-term incumbent Steve King.

“Randy is a man of integrity who is guided by his faith and someone Iowans can trust to faithfully represent them in Congress,” Vander Plaats said in news release.

“As a state senator, he has defended Christian values, protected the unborn and stood tall against the progressive agenda in Des Moines that would undermine religious liberty, sanctity of human life and our constitutional freedoms.”

Vander Plaats stressed that the endorsement is purely his, not on behalf of the Family Leader organization for which he serves as president and CEO.

Campaign finance reports this week show Feenstra is building on his cash lead over King.

In November, King survived the closest election race of career in Congress, and early this year he was stripped of his committee assignments for his comments that appeared in a national news story. King has maintained his comments were misheard.

The other Republicans running in the 4th District are Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor and Bret Richards, former mayor of Irwin.