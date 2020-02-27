Iowa Senate confirms two of Gov. Kim Reynolds' appointees

DES MOINES — A bipartisan group of senators voted Thursday to confirm Beth Skinner as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ choice as director of the Iowa Department of Corrections, but not without some pushback over safety concerns for officers at the state’s penal institutions.

Thirty Republicans and 15 Democrats voted to approve the governor’s appointment of Skinner as the second woman to guide the state’s prison and corrections operations, while three Democrats opposed the nomination. A two-thirds majority, or 34 votes, of the 50-member Iowa Senate is needed for a gubernatorial nominee to win confirmation.

Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, one of the dissenters, expressed concerns over the safety of correctional officers in the wake of four assaults over the past month involving closed-fist attacks by inmates on staff at prisons in Anamosa, Clarinda and Coralville. He said the assaults point to a lack of adequate staffing at Iowa’s correctional facilities.

“We have to get back to a very serious conversation in this chamber about how we protect those who are standing guard,” Boulton told his Senate colleagues during Thursday’s confirmation process. “The reality is that correctional facilities can be very dangerous places. We don’t need to make them more dangerous with staffing issues.”

Boulton said even more disconcerting was the fact that an inmate had to come to the aid of an attacked officer during the Coralville incident. He said that was further evidence that staffing numbers are not adequate under the Reynolds administration; that staff members are working longer hours with less support; and that there has been “slow to little reaction to these needs.”

However, Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said the onus is on state budget-makers to address staffing needs. He noted that Skinner has worked her way up through the agency to the directorship and is someone who understands the needs of staff and inmates.

“What you’re describing is terrible and sad,” Zaun told Boulton, but he called it a good decision on Reynolds’ part to choose a director who advocates for employees because “she’s one of them.”

“I have full faith in her nomination,” Zaun said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, a former longtime corrections employee, said he spoke with Skinner about her goals and thinks she “has some very honorable intentions” to create a different direction for the state’s corrections agency.

“She wants to move the department forward,” Taylor said. “She’s not like some of the last directors that we’ve had that are afraid to say, ‘I need more help,’ and she’d done that. She’s told us that she does need more help.”

Before her appointment, Skinner served as the department’s director of risk reduction. She provided oversight to the department’s recidivism reduction initiative, its research division, the training department and the department’s quality improvement initiative.

She succeeds Dan Craig, who was interim corrections director from December 2018 until his retirement last June.

New student regent

Also Thursday, senators voted 48-0 to confirm Zackery Leist as the student member of the state Board of Regents.

Leist, a Clarion native who attends Iowa State University, replaces Rachael Johnson — a former University of Northern Iowa who left the board after she graduated in May 2018. Leist’s term will expire April 30, 2021.

State code requires the Board of Regents, which governs Iowa’s three public universities and two special schools, to include eight at-large members and one student regent who is enrolled full time in one of the three state universities as either an undergraduate or graduate student.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com