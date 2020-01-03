Photos: Bernie Sanders Town Hall in Anamosa

Photos: Bernie Sanders Town Hall in Anamosa

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders took questions from the audience during a town hall at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa, Iowa.

/ 20

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa congressional hopeful Newman Abuissa calls killing Iranian military leader counterproductive

Month before Iowa caucuses, Democrats still weighing choices

State to withhold $44 million from Medicaid insurer Iowa Total Care

Following fire, First Federal Credit Union rebuilds, reopens Westdale office

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

After theft at Last Hope Animal Rescue in Cedar Rapids, community generosity buoys spirits

Iowa's Tom Miller about to become longest-serving state attorney general ever

Cedar Rapids defines 'litmus test' for above-the-norm tax breaks

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The Newsmaker King and a Buttigieg Surge?

John Kerry to lead 'We Know Joe' campaign tour across Iowa in support of Joe Biden

Trending