Fifty years ago, man set foot on the moon. The Gazette chronicled the journey from start to finish the summer of 1969, from take off to the July 20 moon landing to the astronauts' return. Here are the front pages:

July 15, 1969

July 16, 1969

July 17, 1969

July 19, 1969

July 20, 1969

July 21, 1969

July 22, 1969

July 24, 1969