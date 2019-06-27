American Airlines adds flight from Cedar Rapids to Phoenix

CEDAR RAPIDS — Eastern Iowa snowbirds will have another option this winter, thanks to a new direct flight from here to Phoenix.

Eastern Iowa Airport announced in a Thursday news release American Airlines’ addition of a nonstop service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The new daily service will begin Dec. 18 and is currently scheduled through April 6. Tickets can be booked starting July 1.

The new flight makes for the 15th nonstop flight offered out of the Cedar Rapids airport.

The release also notes additional service enhancements including:

— Allegiant’s service to Nashville has been extended through October.

— Allegiant’s seasonal service to LAX started June 5 and will run though early August.

— United added a fourth daily flight to Dallas and increased capacity to Chicago. Two more Chicago flights will be added in October.

— Frontier will begin four to five weekly flights to Denver.

— Delta has added a third daily flight to Atlanta.

