U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer married Saturday

Wedding photo: U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Daniel Wasta. (Roots + Wilds Photography)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Daniel Wasta married Saturday at the couple’s home.

A small group of family members and close friends were present at the physically distanced, outdoor ceremony, according to the congresswoman’s office. Others joined via a livestream.

Her office declined to say where Finkenauer, of Dubuque, and Wasta, of Cedar Rapids, are making their home in the 20-county 1st District.

The couple, who have been together for about two years, were engaged in October 2019.

Finkenauer, 30, was elected to the U.S. House in 2018 and is seeking reelection this fall. She previously served two terms in the Iowa House.

Wasta, 28, recently joined former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign as his Iowa political director. He previously served in that capacity for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Iowa caucuses campaign.

An Iowa native, Wasta has worked in the office of Iowa State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald and on a number of political campaigns.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

