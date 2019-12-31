News

2010-2020: 10 stories that define the decade in Iowa

A view of downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showing Veteran’s Memorial Hall, the Linn County Courthouse and the Linn County Jail in an aerial photograph on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

The eve of a new decade presents a perfect time to reflect on the past 10 years, to look at the changes in our lives and in our state and nation.

For Iowa, The Gazette chose 10 storylines of the decade that have changed or will change the state’s trajectory. Click on a link to read more.

1. Eastern Iowa recovers from historic floods.

2. State regulators twice reject efforts by Cedar Rapids investors to open a casino in Iowa’s second largest city.

3. United Technologies Corp. buys Rockwell Collins, the largest employer in Cedar Rapids, for $30 billion.

4. Republicans gain control over all levers of Iowa government and enact a conservative agenda.

5. The “newbo evolve” summer festival, planned as a signature entertainment event for Cedar Rapids, turns into a financial calamity.

6. Iowa voters, angry about the Iowa Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage in Iowa, oust three Supreme Court justices.

7. Women are elected for the first time to top offices in Iowa.

8. Iowa becomes the first state to produce more than 30 percent of its energy needs through wind.

9. “The Wave” debuts on Iowa Hawkeye home football games.

10. University of Iowa enters a 50-year contract for private management of utilities, bringing in millions in “new” money in an ere of declining state financial support.

