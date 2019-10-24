Life

Cedar Rapids man's 'Wheel of Fortune' win includes $37,000, trip to Jamaica

Josh Hillman of Cedar Rapids was the big winner Wednesday night on NBC’s “Wheel of Fortune.” Even though he couldn’t cash in during the Bonus Round, he walked away with $37,337, including a trip to Jamaica. (Carol Kaelson photo)
Josh Hillman of Cedar Rapids was the big winner Wednesday night on NBC’s “Wheel of Fortune.” Even though he couldn’t cash in during the Bonus Round, he walked away with $37,337, including a trip to Jamaica. (Carol Kaelson photo)
/

“This is a great place” was a prophetic first-puzzle win for Josh Hillman of Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night’s airing of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Describing himself as a freelance proofreader and bartender, the 2005 Kennedy High School valedictorian dominated the episode, winning $37,377 including cash and a trip to Jamaica.

“What a night for this young man,” host Pat Sajak said after Hillman solved the three contestants’ final puzzle, “chess board and chess pieces,” adding $3,800 to his total.

As the evening’s big winner, Hillman advanced to the Bonus Round, where cash prizes go upward of $37,000. He didn’t get to double his winnings, however. With just a couple of letters showing in the puzzle answer, he did come up with “happy,” but not “wife.”

Still, since he was hoping to win enough money to visit his friends abroad, his savvy playing — honed by years of watching the NBC game show with his grandma — will spin that dream into a reality.

Hillman isn’t the only Cedar Rapids area player to win on this month on the game show. Earlier this month, Steven Posey of Marion won $7,167 and a Panama Canal cruise.

Comments: (319) 368-8508; diana.nollen@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Life ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Sip and browse at I.C. Fall Shop Crawl, help Marion music with pancakes, wine tastings apleny: Eastern Iowa Food Events

Iowa City's Witching Hour Festival: Rachel Grimes talks process behind 'The Way Forth,' a folk opera, film

Chew on This: Pizza World opens and Caucus Bistro closes (former Ladora Bank)

Short's Burger & Shine opens in Marion, bringing Iowa City favorite north

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Warren leads, Buttigieg jumps into second place in caucus poll

Iowa Hospital Association spokesman fired after criticizing Gov. Reynolds for Medicaid 'mess' in Facebook post

A garbage solution: Iowa City, Peninsula neighborhood resolve waste pickup dispute

Iowa City man charged after knife threat, run from police

Persuasive speaking lessons from Greta Thunberg

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.