RAGBRAI 47: Cedar Rapids cross-country septuagenarian biker honoring American Legion

CEDAR RAPIDS — By the time Larry Ritland spins his first pedal next week on RAGBRAI, he will have already biked more than 2,000 miles.

The 71-year-old Cedar Rapids man plans to connect with the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Sunday in the midst of a cross-country bicycle ride to raise awareness for the American Legion.

What better way to get attention for a cause than during one of the world’s most popular biking events, he said.

“It’ll break the solitude,” he said, noting he will be riding with friends in a group called Team Jazz. “I will have 10,000 riders with me rather than just myself.”

The Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War started June 6 in Ocean Shores, Wash., and pedaled back to Iowa a few days early so he could rest at home and stay in his own bed for a few nights.

On Sunday morning, he will be among more than 10,000 riders to begin a biking journey across the state as part of Iowa’s annual midsummer tradition of pedaling from the western border to the eastern one.

This year is the 47th RAGBRAI. The route is 427 miles long with 14,730 feet of climb over seven days, making it one of the easier ones.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

This year is a southerly route beginning Sunday in Council Bluffs along the Missouri River and ending July 27 in Keokuk along the Mississippi River.

The closest RAGBRAI gets to Linn and Johnson counties this year is Fairfield, where the riders will stop Thursday for an overnight stay.

The weather forecast appears promising most of the week with daytime highs hovering in the low 80s, with 50 to 60 percent humidity, winds under 10 mph and mostly sunny skies.

The exceptions are Sunday, when it is expected to rain in the morning and winds could reach 15 mph, and on the ride’s final two days, when the temperature is expected to reach 90.

Ritland has been stopping at American Legions in communities along the way and plans to continue on RAGBRAI. On June 1, he biked 100 miles between Legion posts in Linn and Johnson counties to mark the organization’s 100th anniversary.

RAGBRAI also is honoring the American Legion and its anniversary Monday during the ride. That day, from Atlantic to Winterset, features stops at seven active American Legion posts. A ceremony honoring the organization will be held at 6:15 p.m. that evening on the main RAGBRAI stage in the downtown Winterset Square.

Ritland said he is pleased RAGBRAI is paying its respect to the organization.

“I am doing this to raise attention for the American Legion and try to get younger people to join,” Ritland said. “It’s sad to say the Legion has gotten somewhat of an older, old-man image. Old men march in the parades. The bike part, in my view, can help attract younger veterans.”

Ritland has been biking 50-70 miles per day, and his wife has been traveling behind in a vehicle with cold meats, water and snacks. He plans to continue riding after RAGBRAI ends and hopes to arrive Aug. 18 in Washington, D.C., “if my old body holds up.”

He plans to stop by all military branch memorials. Since there is not one for the Army, he plans to stop at the World War II memorial, and wants to connect with Iowa U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

Forty days into the ride, Ritland said he feels “pretty much how I did on the first day.”

He said RAGBRAI not only offers camaraderie, but focus in keeping in shape much of the year.

“I think everyone who grew up in Iowa has heard of RAGBRAI has always had a hidden agenda to ride RAGBRAI,” he said. “At least, that was me.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com