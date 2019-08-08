Photos: Iowa State Fair

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- White Sox-Yankees coming to Field of Dreams in 2020
- Chew on this: Joensy’s sold, Whiskey Jo’s opens, Rawlicious closes
- Bicycling mother and son struck by pickup in Linn County, taken to UIHC with serious injuries
- Special federal prosecutor hired to combat drug crimes in Linn County, Eastern Iowa
- Hawkeyes’ kid captain from Mount Vernon represents ‘a miracle to our family’
- At Loosies, loose meat sandwiches, pie and conversation on menu at new Cedar Rapids restaurant