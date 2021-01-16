Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids

Here are some of the free events in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Cedar Rapids

• Monday: 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church annual celebration with music and speakers; Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris “Who is My Neighbor” Award will be given to an adult and a high school senior, recognized for diligently working for justice in Linn County. Details: facebook.com/stpaulsunitedmethodistchurchcedarrapids

Iowa City

The 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Human Rights is a collaborative effort between the University of Iowa, city of Iowa City and several community organizations.

• Monday events:

MLK Jr. Day of Service Virtual Celebration: 10 a.m. on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, with bell ringing ceremony, guest speakers, performances and resource fair.

Unity March Car Parade: noon to 1 p.m. join Johnson County Board of Supervisors, community leaders and members, meet at 913 S. Dubuque St.

Community Lunch: 12:30 to 2 p.m., one free meal per person while supplies last, at Rodney’s Jamaican Jerk & BBQ Food Truck, 1104 S. Gilbert St.

Online program: 7 to 8 p.m., with Corridor guests; details and online links at mlk.uiowa.edu/calendar/event/62511

• Community-based service projects: Donations accepted Jan. 25 to 30 at noon at any drop-off location; details at mlk.uiowa.edu/

Literacy Kits: Simple crafts to assemble at-home with a children’s book and an activity related to the book to make reading fun for early elementary-aged children.

Weeklong Food and Basic Needs Drive: Donations accepted for local food pantries.

Hy-Vee Drive: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27, Iowa City Hy-Vee stores team up to serve the Food Pantry at Iowa and CommUnity Crisis Services; shoppers given a list of needed items, and donations may be given on-site at the First Avenue, North Dodge and Waterfront Hy-Vee locations.

Youth Acts of Service: Youths and adults encouraged to commit acts of service and/or learning in King’s honor; create your own or find ideas at mlk.uiowa.edu/community-based-service-projects/ then share your photos using the hashtags #MLK2021 and #ServingTogetherSeparately

Information: mlk.uiowa.edu/

• Dive in with the Stanley: 7 p.m. Tuesday online via Instagram Live @uistanleymusem; Stanley Museum of Art Director Lauren Lessing and film critic Uri Lessing explore Simone Leigh’s “103 (Face Jug Series)”; program will be saved to Instagram TV

• UI Health Care Human Rights Week Distinguished Lecture: noon Wednesday online, with Dr. Joan Y. Reede, dean for diversity and community partnership and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

• MLK Week Blood Drives: noon Thursday, Main Lounge, Iowa Memorial Union, 125 N. Madison St.; use the East Lobby entrance; schedule an appointment at uidegowinbloodcenter.org

• Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Summit: 1 p.m. Jan. 23 and 30 online; youths in grades 6 to 12 can participate in two Saturday interactive sessions on King’s vision for the future, with workshops on “What Would Dr. King Do,” “Black Youth as Agents of Change” and “Versus: Dr. King and Malcolm X,” as well as games, conversations and skill-building to create change in our communities; register at mlk.uiowa.edu/calendar/event/62516

• Celebrate Black Excellence Everyday: Honoring Unsung Heroes: 7 p.m. Jan. 26 online; interactive presentation on important and influential Black people who are not always remembered for their contributions to history and the Civil Rights Movement; with regular breaks for polls, discussion questions and comments; facilitated by Samer Suleman.

• Details and links: mlk.uiowa.edu/