Caleb Bartlett of Boone, 9 (left), his cousin Jeremiah Bartlett, 7, of Solon, and other siblings carry a tarp full of leaves at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Mount Vernon on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Caleb’s father, Andy Bartlett, now works for the DNR at Ledges State Park and previously worked at the Palisades, so when the family was looking for an activity he found the event online. Friends of Palisades-Kapler State Park organized the fall cleanup, in which approximately 30 volunteers raked leaves from the campground into the forest to allow grass to come up in the spring. The group started in 2018 and was granted nonprofit status this fall. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)